Vijayawada: Temple boards to be constituted soon says Minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao

Vijayawada: Minister for endowments Vellampalli Srinivas Rao instructed the principal secretary of endowments department to constitute trusts boards for all the temples under the purview of the department in the state.

Addressing the review meeting with the officials of the department at the camp office here on Monday, the minister said that following the instructions of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, trust boards for many temples were already constituted and the rest of the boards would be constituted soon.

Principal secretary Dr G Vani Mohan, additional commissioner Chandra Kumar, regional joint commissioners Chandrasekhar Azad and Bhramaramba and others were present.

The minister also instructed the officials to undertake promotions to the employees in the endowments department while doing justice to the employees who have been waiting for promotion for many years.

The officials should also consider the legal tangles in awarding promotions. The minister made various suggestions to the officials in the administration of temples and others.