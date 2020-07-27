Vijayawada: Theatre artiste Udaya Bhaskar passes away

Vijayawada: B Udaya Bhaskar, a versatile artiste of contemporary theatre passed away here in the early hours of Monday. With the influence of his father, Bhaskar also started acting on stage since childhood. But his talent was explored and identified from 1975 with a playlet "Gamyam" and continued his journey till end of his life. Bhaskar also produced plays on his own organization "Janasreeni"



"Oka deepam veligindi", "Urummadi Bratukulu", "Manushulostunnaru Jagratta", "Uubi", "Adalat", "You too Brutus", "Ayyo Vadhya", "Quit India", "Rajya Himsa", "Manudharmam", "Stri Stri", "Kallu Kadigina Chetulu", "Rojuu Chastunna manishi", "Gongali Purugu" "Pakkintlo Puttandi", "Sampada", "Gurthu teleyani Savam", "Dattata sweekaram", "Trijudu", "Maa Avida Bangaram" are some of his plays and playlets enacted during his life. He also performed some mythological plays and historical plays too.

M Sanjeevi, veteran writer, director and artiste on stage, movie and TV, recollected his association on stage and said that Udaya Bhaskar was an excellent analyst and he used to attract the audience with his metallic voice.

YS Krishneswara Rao, eminent writer, director, artiste on stage and movie said that Udaya Bhaskar was a good organizer and also having good dialogue diction with apt timing. He also said that Bhaskar was also running a medical clinic to render service to needy persons.

PV Bhaskara Sarma, Secretary, Sumadhura Kala Niketan, T Madhukumar, Gurajada Kala Mandir, HVRS Prasad, President, Telugu Artistes Federation, B Naren expressed their condolences for the sudden demise of Udaya Bhaskar.