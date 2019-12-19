Vijayawada: Two-day Cognition-2k19 concludes

Vijayawada: District assistant fire officer Dr A Sekhar has urged the students to take active part in extracurricular activities and felt such activities would enhance their confidence.

He was the chief guest for the closing ceremony of the Cognition 2k19 event (competitions and cultural activities for youth) organized by Nalanda Degree College in association with Silver Tongue Club on Thursday. Sekhar said communication skills are very important to face interview and securing jobs.

Nearly 300 students joyfully participated in the event. On the first day, the students enthusiastically participated in events of drawing, quiz, essay-writing, debating and spelling contest, said the college principal M Anuradha. She said students from various colleges in the city enthusiastically participated and won prizes.

The chief guest presented the prizes to the winners. The two-day event concluded on Thursday with fashion show and singing and dancing events. Communication skills HOD B Rajani and other staff attended the two day event.