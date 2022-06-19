Vijayawada : Vigilance raids on fish markets, fish vendors

Vijayawada : (NTR District) Vigilance and Enforcement department officials found out that fish vendors are not following the rules of Legal Metrology department, during the raids conducted across the State on fish vendors on Sunday.

The raids were conducted on 475 fish vendors, in view of the complaints that fish vendors are using non-standard weights and instruments without seal and stamp of Legal Metrology Department and selling fish with less weight than the stated weight. The officials have booked 178 cases. They imposed penalty for deceiving the customers under Section 25 and 30 of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for deceiving public.

The Vigilance & Enforcement department has given statutory warning that fish vendors and other business operators should not deceive public and strictly follow rules and regulations as laid down in Legal Metrology Act, 2009.

Enforcement Vijayawada Unit Regional Officer T Kanakaraju and other officials supervised raids in fish market in Beasant Road, fish shops in Payakapuram and other areas. They verified the weighing machines and electronic machines. Kanakaraju has warned action would be taken on the traders, if they use the weighing machines without giving information to the Legal and Metrology department.

In other parts of the state, the officials conducted raids and booked cases. It may be noted that many consumevrs are not happy with the outdated weighing machines used by the traders and asking the officials to conduct the raids regularly and ensure that the customers should not suffer loss due to the misdeeds of the vendors.