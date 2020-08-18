Vijayawada: Vijaya Bhaskara Rao bags award in photo journalism

Vijayawada: Ch V S Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, a Vijayawada-based senior photo journalist has won another award in photo journalism. Proficiency Photographic Society of America (PPSA) under Recognition of Photographic Achievement (ROPA) was announced for his outstanding contribution to photography. As per the schedule the function would have been organised in October 2020, but it was announced on the website due to Covid.



Bhaskar has also been designated as PSA Star Exhibitor at various levels in PIDC, ND, PJD, PTP, PIDM, PPDC and PPDM sections. He has also received several fellowships in the recent past including Honorary Fellowship of the World of Photographer Group for his contribution to international art photography by the World of Photography Group, Saudi Arabia. Apart from that he also bagged awards like Honorary PESGSPC by PASCAL English School of 'Greek School Photography Club', Hon Fellowship by Artwork Photography Foundation, Mumbai, Hon FGNG fellowship by Green Go Club, Kolkata.

Bhaskar Rao has so far received more than 2,225 awards and acceptances in his 38 years career. To mention some of the prestigious titles include ARPS (UK), EFIAP, (France) APSS (Singapore), Hon FICS, Hon EFMPA (USA), Fellow of Federation of Indian Photography, Kolkata, Fellow of India International Photographic Council, Delhi and Fellow of School of Fototechnik, Delhi.