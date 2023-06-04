Vijayawada: VIT-AP celebrates versity day grandly

Vijayawada : VIT-AP University celebrated its University Day on Saturday. The University said it was a day of celebration, a day of learning, and a day of hope as VIT-AP stands as synonymous with quality education and innovative ideas to equip future generations with sufficient knowledge and skills to compete globally. Raj Kumar Bonam (vice-president and Global HR head, Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt Ltd) attended the programme as chief guest, Dr Viswanathan founder and chancellor, VIT, was the guest of honour, according to a press release.

Raj Kumar Bonam unveiled the annual report of the university. Later, he opened Makers Space and Engineering Clinics in Mahatma Gandhi Academic Block. Speaking on this occasion Raj Kumar Bonam said that Bosch Global Software technologies has a long tie up with VIT-AP and would like to continue the association for long. He congratulated VIT-AP for having successfully complemented its journey since its inception in 2017.

He appreciated VIT-AP for its unique concept of education called design your own degree, which will allow students choose any one specialization apart from the regular stream to develop knowledge in it. VIT founder and chancellor Dr G. Viswanathan said that about 80,000 students are studying in the four campuses of VIT.

University vice-chancellor Dr S V Kota Reddy read the annual report. University registrar Dr Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti, deputy director (student welfare) Dr Anupama Namburu, students, teachers and staff participated.