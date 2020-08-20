Vijayawada: Youth promote eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Vijayawada: Team Lambodara consists of four youth who are promoting eco-friendly Ganesh idols for Vinayaka Chavithi to be celebrated on August 22.



Each of the eco-friendly idols is seven inches in height and made of pure soil without mixing chemicals, colours and plastic materials. The Lambodara team has prepared kits containing Lord's idol, puja material, turmeric and one kg vermicompost along with seeds that grow as plants and put them on sale.

The concept of the team is to encourage people to opt for eco-friendly small idols, said Hampi Sirish, one of the team members. The team till now sold 40,000 eco-friendly Ganesh kits in AP, Telangana, Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha and other places online, said Sirish. The price of each kit has been fixed at Rs 399 and is made of a jute bag.

After performing the puja, the jute bag can be planted in the soil to grow as a plant. Seeds need watering for two weeks. The team presented the kit to District Collector Md Imtiaz at the camp office on Tuesday.

Team Lambodara has been transporting the kits by courier to other places for the past few months and giving publicity online. Further information can be had from Sirish on mobile phone number 9912639990.

More than 200 workers mostly women got livelihood during the lockdown in making jute bags and preparing the kits, added Sirish. Other members of the team are Ravi teja, K Prithvi and Navakanth.