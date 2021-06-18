Vijayawada: Youth replenish blood banks by generous donation of vital fluid

Vijayawada: Blood stocks increased in the State after donors donated 1005 units of blood on June 14 to mark the World Blood Donor Day. Before that the 18 blood banks run by Red Cross Society in the state had only 420 units of blood.

Due to Covid-19, donors are not coming forward to donate the blood. Moreover, people who have taken Covid jab are not advised to donate blood for nearly two months. These two factors badly affected the blood stocks in the State. By June 13, the stock in blood banks in the State was only 420 units. Luckily, many youth came forward and donated blood across the State to mark the World Blood Donor Day.

The Red Cross Society organised the campaign and media was also extensively covered the reports of falling blood stocks in the State.

Responding to the drastic fall of blood stocks, youth donated blood to increase the levels. Anantapuram district collected 131 units, Nellore 148 units, Visakhapatnam 125 units, Krishna 44 units, Kurnool 61 units, YSR Kadapa 75 units and West Godavari 76 units.

Andhra Pradesh Red Cross Society state coordinator BVS Kumar said hundreds of blood donors donated blood as noble gesture to help the people who need blood. He said the Red Cross campaigned in the state about decreasing blood stocks and appealed to the donors to donate the blood. The blood stocks will be very useful to many patients and other people who need blood.

As the Covid cases gradually decreasing in the State, many hospitals including the government hospitals are planning to resume surgeries. Blood is needed to accident victims, Thalassemia patients, pregnant women and patients who undergo surgeries. The State already witnessed shortage of blood stocks in April 2021, when the second wave of Covid pandemic had started.

Usually, by May/ June the Red Cross blood banks maintain about 4000 units of blood. But, due to Covid, the stocks drastically decreased.

Now, the Red Cross is trying to motivate the fans of the film heroes to donate blood to mark the birthday celebrations of their favourite heroes. It is common practice for some fans to donate blood to mark the birthday of their hero or on the release of new movies.

Kumar said a committee has been formed with 20 members recently to conduct the blood donation camps in Krishna district very soon. He said the blood donation campaign will be launched in Krishna district on pilot project basis and it will be spread to other districts, if fans of film actors donate blood in Krishna district.