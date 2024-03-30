Vijayawada YSR Congress candidate campaigns

YSR Congress Party candidate Mrs. Reshma, daughter of Sheikh Asif Gari, is on a promotion program in the Vijayawada West Constituency. She is backed by the support of her father, who has a strong track record of development in the area as a corporator and Chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Minorities Finance Corporation.

Reshma expressed her gratitude towards Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy, who has been working diligently for the welfare and development of the state. She called for the people to support her father Asif Gari in the upcoming elections, highlighting his commitment to all communities, especially SC, ST, BC, and Minorities.

During her campaign, Reshma has been accompanied by various leaders such as BC Welfare Association Women Leader Banka Chamu, Salma Sultana, Naveen, and others. They all shared their admiration for the welfare programs implemented by Jaganmohan Reddy and expressed their desire to see him re-elected as Chief Minister.

Reshma urged the people to come together and ensure a massive victory for her father Asif Gari in the upcoming elections, promising to continue the legacy of development and welfare in the Vijayawada West Constituency.





