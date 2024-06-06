Vijayawada: YSRCP lost due to arrogance says Lokesh

Vijayawada : TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said that the YSRCP lost the elections and seats were confined to 11 from 151 in the past due to arrogance and destructive rule.

Addressing the party leaders who met him to congratulate on Wednesday, Lokesh said that now with the thumping victory, it is party’s responsibility to fulfil all the promises made during Yuva Galam padayatra. He said steps should be taken to prevent migration from Kurnool district and solve drinking water problem in Palnadu and Prakasham districts.

Meanwhile, several leaders, including former ministers met Lokesh at his residence in Undavalli to extend greetings on the occasion of TDP alliance’s victory in the elections. Lokesh thanked the leaders and cadre for their united efforts to win the elections.