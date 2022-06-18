  • Menu
Village, ward secretariat employees express gratitude to CM Jagan

Members of Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Association felicitating Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday
Members of Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Association felicitating Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday

Highlights

Vijayawada : Members of Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Association led by its honorary president K Vemkatrami Reddy has met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at camp office and thanked him for declaration of probation for village / ward secretariat employees.

Village/Ward Secretariats Employees Association president Bheemreddy Anjan Reddy, general secretary Battula Ankama Rao, State working presidents Vipparthi Nikhil Krishna and Bhargav Sutej and Additional General Secretary B R R Kishore were among others who thanked the Chief Minister. Government Advisor (Village/ward secretariats, Spandana programme) R Dhanunjay Reddy was also present on the occasion.

