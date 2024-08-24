Villagers told to use gram sabhas to solve problems

Nandyal: Stating that the government is organising Gram Sabhas to know the problems in villages and to solve them, district Collector G Raja Kumari urged people to use this opportunity to settle their issues. She participated as the chief guest at the gram sabha conducted at Chabolu village in Nandyal mandal on Friday.

The Collector said that both people and officials concerned should join hands to provide necessary amenities in villages. The State government has sanctioned Rs16.85 crore, which would be useful to complete the pending works. She said that the government is giving Rs 300 per day under NREGA scheme, but more funds will come if the works are done as per the rules and regulations.

Responding to the villagers’ request for laying a service road, Collector Raja Kumari assured to fulfil their request after speaking with the authorities of national highways. She also said that road to burial ground, cc road connectivity to Gangavaram village, taking up repairs of Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) Canal, Dhobi ghat, drains and others would be carried out on priority basis. The government is keen on discussing various issues, mainly power connection to houses, drinking water tap connections, toilets and gas connections, she added.

DWMA Project Director Ramachandra Reddy, RDO Mallikarjuna Reddy and others participated.