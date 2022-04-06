Villages plunge into darkness as power use zooms in state

Guntur: In what could be termed as dark days, the discoms—AP Central Power Distribution Company, the AP Southern Power Distribution Company and AP Eastern Power Distribution Company — are imposing four to six hours of power cuts in rural areas across the state in the name of emergency load relief for the last few days.

Depending upon the requirement, the discoms are imposing power cuts up to six hours during the day time in rural areas. Similarly, two hours power cut is being implemented in municipal areas and under at times, they are also imposing power cuts in the cities during night also.

According to the sources in the Central Power Distribution Company, due to high day temperatures the consumers are using air-conditioners and farmers in an attempt to save crops are using motor pump sets for horticulture and agriculture crops. At the same time, shopping malls, cold storage units and hospitals are also consuming more power.

As a result, the power consumption is gradually increasing across the state. When the demand is not in a position to meet the supply, the discoms are imposing emergency load reliefs up to six hours per day. The gap between supply and demand is gradually increasing across the state. Due to power cuts, in rural areas the farmers are not getting nine hours continuous supply to their agriculture pump sets. The situation is expected to continue another month.

Students preparing for the SSC and Intermediate examinations are also suffering a lot, particularly in rural areas owing to unscheduled power cuts. Petty traders are also experiencing problems.

Distressed farmers are protesting before the electrical sub-stations opposing the power cuts.

An official in the CPDC Ltd, on condition of anonymity, said, "Though the government is ready to buy power at the rate of Rs 20 per unit, the power is not available in the market. The power consumption by agriculture sector will come down after one month. The situation will continue for one more month. At present, we have no option except to impose emergency load relief depending upon the requirement."