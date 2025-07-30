Vimukthi demands victim-centric during anti-human trafficking efforts

Vijayawada: Vimukthi, the state federation of women human trafficking survivors urged the State government to adopt a decisive and victim-centric approach in its fight against human trafficking. While acknowledging the commendable efforts of the State government and the CID department in curbing human trafficking,

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, President of Vimukthi Apoorva emphasised that for Andhra Pradesh to truly be known as a state free of trafficking cases, the protection and welfare of victims must be prioritised. Apoorva called for the strengthening of anti-human trafficking units (AHTUs), ensuring that traffickers are prosecuted, and that victim compensation and rehabilitation services are provided directly through these units. YATSAC - Andhra Pradesh Chapter, Vimukthi, HELP, RHEADS, and GUIDE, all NGOs, brought together women survivors of human trafficking at the Press Club here to mark World Day against Human Trafficking.

“This year’s national theme, ‘Human Trafficking is Organized Crime – End this Exploitation,’ resonates deeply,” stated Apoorva. She highlighted that trafficking is not a random act but a profit-driven enterprise orchestrated by powerful criminal networks.

Presenting alarming statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) from 2016 to 2022, Apoorva revealed that 1,396 cases were registered under Indian Penal Code sections, leading to the rescue of 2,119 victims, 594 cases were registered under Immoral Trafficking Act sections, with 771 victims rescued, a staggering 887 cases concluded without convictions, with only 109 cases resulting in convictions and the overall conviction rate stands at a mere 8 percent, pointing to significant shortcomings in the justice system. Treasurer of Vimukthi Lakshmi stressed, “We must respond collectively and with urgency.

Perpetrators must face appropriate punishment.” Shanti, from Vimukthi said that out of 26 districts in the state, only 13 have officially established Anti-Human Trafficking Units. She demanded the immediate establishment of AHTUs in the remaining 13 districts.

Nimmaraju Ramamohan, Secretary of HELP, V Bhaskar, Project Manager of HELP, V Ramakrishna, Project Director of RHEADS, Sujatha, Project Manager of GUIDE, and Mehrunnisa, Shanti, and Anusha from Vimukthi, among othersalso participated.