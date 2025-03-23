VIP break darshans suspended at Tirumala on March 25 and 30

The TTD announced the cancellation of VIP break darshans at the Srivari Temple on the 25th and 30th of this month. This decision comes in response to the upcoming Koilalwar Thirumanjanam celebrations on the 25th and the observance of Ugadi on the 30th.

Officials clarified that no recommendation letters will be accepted on the 24th and 29th. However, they stated that recommendation letters from public representatives in Telangana would be accepted on the 23rd, allowing for darshans on the 24th.