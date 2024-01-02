VIPs flock to Tirumala temple on New Year day

Tirumala: On the occasion of New Year, a host of VIPs offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala on Monday. The list of VIPs include Telangana State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, AP Minister M Nagarjuna, former Union Minister Dr Chinta Mohan with family and many MPs and MLAs.

At midnight on Sunday, devotees gathered near the temple and welcomed the New Year on devotional note.

Tirumala witnessed big rush of devotees on New Year day and also for Vaikunta Dwara darshanam, which will conclude by Monday midnight. The TTD officials have made elaborate arrangements on action of New Year and the entire Tirumala wore a festive look while the temple dazzled with colourful electrical and floral decorations.