Viral fevers rampant in rural areas in Parvathipuram Manyam dist

Parvathipuram: Viral fevers are rampant in rural areas in Parvathipuram Manyam district with the spread of the rainy season and growth in mosquitoes.

The locals have been suffering from fevers like dengue, Malaria, typhoid as the epidemic season arrived and the spreading of mosquitoes is in raise.

The water sources in the villages are getting contaminated as the floodwater is polluting the drinking water sources. The water in wells and tubewells are also getting polluted. Water is overflowing on to the roads from the drains and the sanitary conditions remain poor in villages contributing to the growth in mosquitoes.

The residents of Kurupam, Komarada, GL Puram and Jiyammavalasa mandals are approaching the private medical practitioners for first aid and if the situation deteriorates, they are rushing to the nearest towns like Parvathipuram, Bobbili and Vizianagaram to consult qualified doctors.

There has been a rise in viral fevers in Tumbali, Bhatlabhadra and other places in Jiyammavalasa mandal.

In a tragic incident, a woman and her daughter have breathed their last within three days due to viral fever.

Local people have been complaining that the private medical practitioners in Parvathipuram without proper knowledge were keeping the patients in their hospital for 3 to 4 days and after the condition of patients is deteriorating, they are simply referring them to Vizianagaram or Vizag for better treatment.

On the other hand, the private hospitals and nursing homes are fleecing the patients with exorbitant charges for treatment.

M Durgamma (40) and her daughter Chaitanya (20), who belonged to Bhatlabhadra village in Jiyammavalasa died of dengue like symptoms within a gap of three days.

Both were admitted in a private hospital in Parvathipuram town and after their condition deteriorated, they were referred to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam hospitals. But but the doctors there could not save them.

Dr K Vijaya Parvathi, DMHO of Parvathipuram, said that Durgamma and her daughter died of viral thrombocytopenia, which causes drastic fall in platelets.