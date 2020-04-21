Virus surge continues in Kadapa

Kadapa: The rise in positive cases has dented the confidence of people in the district. Five new cases were reported in Proddaturu on Monday which takes the toll of positive cases to 42.

All the five cases were reportedly connected to Tablighi Jammaat religious convention at New Delhi and are residents of Jokepalem of Proddaturu town.

Among them, four belong to one family, while another one from the same area. However, there was no official confirmation from the government over the report.

Superintendent of Police KNN Anburajan visited Proddaturu town and inspected Jokepalem and suggested quarantine centres for suspect patients.

It may be recalled that government has declared 7 mandals like Kadapa, Proddaturu, Badvel, Vempalle , Pulivendula, Mudukuru, Yerraguntla as red zone areas in the district.

Meanwhile, it is reported that 11 Islamic religious leaders allegedly conducted prayers from March 11 to 23 in various mosques in Porumailla town.

Following a tip-off, police took religious heads into their custody and sent them to quarantine centres in Yogi Vemana University on Sunday night. Already, two tested positive in this group.

Following the incident, special branch police are keeping close vigil in the town for tracing the contacts of above-mentioned religious leaders.