  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Karnataka
News

K’taka BJP MLA caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

  • Created On:  23 Feb 2026 7:55 AM IST
K’taka BJP MLA caught taking Rs 5 lakh bribe
X

Bengaluru: BJPMLA Dr Chandru Lamani, caught allegedly accepting a Rs 5 lakh bribe from a contractor, has been remanded to judicial custody until March 3.

The Shirahatti MLA, a doctor, was brought from Gadag to Bengaluru on Saturday night and produced before a Special Court for Public Representatives, sources said.

The court remanded him to custody until March 3. The MLA was caught in a Lokayukta trap following a complaint by Vijay Pujar, a Class-1 contractor from Chinchali in Gadag district.

Lokayukta officials said the alleged bribe was linked to Minor Irrigation Department works, including the construction of retaining walls along a road.

The accused had demanded Rs 11 lakh from the complainant to execute the project, and Rs 5 lakh was accepted during the trap. Along with Lamani, his personal assistants, Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik, were also arrested in connection with the case.

Tags

BengaluruBJP MLA BriberyDr Chandru LamaniLokayukta TrapJudicial Custody
Next Story

Crime

More

Latest News

More

Fire mishap exposes lapses in safety

Fire mishap exposes lapses in safety

National News

More
Share it
X