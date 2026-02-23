Gandhi Park re-castd into Wildlife centre, Science hub

Shivamogga: The dilapidated Mahatma Gandhi Park located in the heart of Shivamogga city has been transformed into an educational hub with the establishment of a Wildlife Interpretation Centre and Science Park for students. The project has been developed by Shivamogga Smart City in collaboration with the Centre for Environment Education with the objective of enhancing children’s knowledge and learning experience.

The total cost of the project stands at`8.5 crore. Of this,`5.5 crore has been spent on construction of the building and installation of exhibits, while`3 crore has been earmarked for maintenance over the next five years. An entry fee of`10 for adults and`5 for children has been fixed for visitors.

Smart City Assistant Engineer Honnakumar said the centre comprises five rooms, each designed with a specific educational theme.

The first room introduces visitors to the biodiversity of the Western Ghats and the river systems of Shivamogga district. Detailed models and visual presentations explain the origin and flow of the Tunga and Bhadra rivers and their confluence before joining the Krishna river. A button-based interactive system provides additional information on river flow and distance.

The second room focuses on the history, culture and heritage of Malnad and Karnataka, including the evolution of civilisation, folk traditions, and contributions of various dynasties that ruled the region.

The third room recreates the experience of a dense forest at night in the Western Ghats, complete with models of wild animals such as leopard, wild boar, owl and king cobra, along with realistic forest sounds.

The fourth room highlights environmental science concepts, including atmospheric composition, carbon emissions and climate change.

A cycle model demonstrates how carbon emissions can be reduced. Visitors can also take a pledge to reduce plastic and electricity usage.

The fifth room features augmented reality technology, where visitors can see virtual snakes, leopards and butterflies appear on screen.

Outside the building, 15 scientific demonstration models, including a rocket, fountain, water filter and energy conversion exhibits, have been installed.

Officials said the centre aims to encourage children to move away from mobile phone addiction and engage with history, science and nature through experiential learning.