Visakha north constituency coordinator KK Raju briefs on Adudham Andhra to be launched tomorrow

In view of the launch of Adudham Andhra program on the 26th of this month under the orders of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Visakha North Constituency Coordinator State Nedcap Chairman KK Raju arranged a media conference on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the program Adudham Andhra, which is being run by the Andhra Pradesh government, is a model for all the states. He said that this is the first time in the history of the country that a state government is organizing such games.

So far, about 40 lakh people have registered for this Adudham Andhra. Through this, the Adudham Andhra program will be organised in male and female categories to bring out the skills of the youth in rural or urban areas. He said that this program will help a lot. He said that through these sports not only the mental happiness is increased but also a positive attitude is created in the person. He urged everyone to participate in this program and make it successful.

K. K. Raju accused Ayyannapatrudu and other TDP leaders of spreading false propaganda to divert public attention by threatening many businessmen and builders in the city. He said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is working tirelessly for the development of our North Andhra region by bringing the proposal of three capitals and making Visakhapatnam as the administrative capital. He said that at such a time, the public's attention is being diverted by threatening local businessmen and builders and making false accusations against the family members of Mr. YS Jaganmohan Reddy. He said that as Lokesh's padayatra was an utter flop, they are doing such false propaganda to divert the attention of the people of Visakhapatnam.