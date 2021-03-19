Visakha Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari visits Pancharama Kshetram

Kakinada: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Sri Swatmanandendra Saraswathi Swamy on Thursday said that the ancient Lord Sri Kumara Rama Bheemeswara Swamy Shivalingam at Samalkot which is highly revered is in a dilapidated condition and requires 'Jeernoddharana' as per the scriptures.

As part of Hindu Dharma Pracharayatra, Swamiji visited Pancharama Kshetram at Somolkot on Thursday. The temple authorities and Vedic scholars accorded the traditional welcome to the Swamiji. Swamji performed Rudrabhishekam and Kumkuma pooja in the temple.

While speaking to the media, Swatmanandendra Saraswathi stated that he wanted a study for the preservation of the Sivalingam. He also added that Visakha Sarada Peetham is highly attached with Panchara kshetras. He stated that his revered guru and Visakha Sarada Peetadhipathi Swamy Sri Swarupananda made pilgrimage to these holy Shiva shrines through his pada yatra.

He also stressed on making changes for prevention of erosion of Shivalinga. He also wanted to convene a meeting under the guidance of Swarupananda Swamy for making necessary changes in the mode of worship at this temple.

Later, Swamji performed Peetharchana and Panchamritabhishekam with Namaka Chamakas amidst chanting of Vedic mantras at Kshtriya Parishad Kalyana Mandapam at Gandhinagar. Kakinada MLA Dwarampudi Chandrasekhar Reddy and other dignitaries graced the occasion and received the blessings of Swami Swatmanandendra. After completing the Peetharchana, Swamiji visited Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Temple at Kakinada and performed puja in the temple. Later, Swamiji visited Padagaya Kshetram at Pithapuram. Swamiji performed pujas to Dattatreya Swamy in the temple. Pithapuram MLA P Dorababu welcomed him with traditional Vedic chants and felicitated him.