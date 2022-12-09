Visakha Seer condemns serving meals in steel plates at Annavaram temple

Annavaram (Kakinada District): Annavaram Temple authorities serving food in steel plates instead of on banana leaves or tendu leaves at Sri Veera Venkata Satyanarayana Swamy temple became controversial. It should be noted here the temple authorities started serving food in steel plates from Thursday onwards, drew criticism from Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Chief Pontiff Swaroopananda and devotees alike.

Swaroopananda condemned the introduction of steel plates by dispensing the age-old practice using banana leaves. Stating that this new practice is against Hindu tradition, he wanted to reintroduce the old practice in Annavaram temple. He said, Hindu tradition is to serve meals in banana leaves and not to spoil the traditional values of Hindu dharma. A devotee, Duvvuri Subrahmanyam wondered why the temple authorities are unwilling to spend money on banana leaves when the temple is getting a revenue of crores of rupees, especially for annadanam. He noted that its not a problem to procure banana leaves at moderate price since Godavari region is famous for banana plants' cultivation. Due to scarcity of banana leaves in Rayalaseema and other regions, temples in these areas may use steel plates, he observed. Speaking to The Hans India, Annavaram temple Executive Officer NVSN Murthy that as per the previous orders of the Commissioner of Endowments, they stopped banana leaves and started using steel plates from Thursday, which is less expensive. He quoted the example of Tirumala, Simhachalam and other temples where food is served in steel plates. He explained that thousands of devotees will stand in queues for free meals and to reduce the rush, they have introduced steel plates. The EO said that they have to spend Rs 2 lakh per month towards banana leaves and Rs 25 lakh per year approximately. Referring to the demand of Swaroopananda Swamy, the EO said that they will inform the matter to the higher authorities and follow their orders. He said that Vrata Purohit Sangam had donated 2,000 steel plates and they are using them in Nitya Annadanam.