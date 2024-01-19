Visakha South Constituency MLA holds Praja Darbar

MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, representing the Visakha South Constituency, expressed that the people are happy with Jagananna's welfare regime, which provides assistance to people regardless of their caste and religion.

In a public darbar held at Manorama Theater, Kumar personally received numerous requests from the residents of wards 32, 33, and 34 and promptly worked towards finding solutions by contacting the relevant officials over the phone. He emphasized the need for direct addressing of the problems faced by the people through public darbars held twice a week, specific to each ward. Kumar also stressed the importance of ensuring all eligible individuals receive the benefits of government schemes in their entirety.

He stated that their goal is to continue the economic development initiatives of Jagananna for the benefit of the underprivileged. The event was attended by various officials including corporators, mandal presidents, ward presidents, cluster in-charges, state directors, state and district senior leaders, temple chairmen, secretariat conveners, householders, and others.