Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Swamiji visits Annavaram
Kakinada: Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham Uttaradhikari Swatmanandendra Saraswathi visited Annavaram temple and performed puja in the temple on Friday.

The temple Executive Officer Vendra Trinatha Rao and temple Chief priest and Vedic scholars welcomed him with traditional vedic chants and felicitated him.

He said that he took up Dharma Prahcara Yatra to protect Hindu culture and Tradition and observe the condition of the Hindu temple across the state. He said that he would visit Vedic schools and explain vedic principles and its significance and spiritual philosophy to the people.

