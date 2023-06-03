Visakhapatnam: 100-bed hospital launched as a part of G20 Summit Series

Visakhapatnam : The G20 Health Summit Series sets a new standard for facilitating affordable healthcare with the launch of a 100-bed hospital and research centre in Srikakulam.

Transforming the healthcare landscape, the G20 Summit Series has embarked on a groundbreaking mission to transform healthcare by introducing a state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital and research centre in rural India. The G20 Health Summit Series, inaugurated by Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last month, has garnered immense enthusiasm and support from government officials and healthcare professionals.

The initiative showcases the possibility of affordable and accessible healthcare in small towns across G20 countries and other developing nations. “We believe that quality healthcare should not be a privilege confined to metropolitan areas. By spearheading this initiative in Srikakulam, we aim to redefine healthcare accessibility and affordability by ensuring that individuals from all walks of life receive the care they deserve,” said Srinubabu Gedela, CEO of Pulsus Group and co-convenor of the G20 Global Health Summit Series.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, advanced medical facilities, and a highly skilled team of healthcare professionals, the 100-bed hospital is poised to deliver comprehensive and quality healthcare services and gives a ray of hope for the local community and neighbouring regions. This initiative will not only address the immediate healthcare needs of the region but also provide a platform for research, innovation, and knowledge exchange in the medical field, informed Srinubabu Gedela.

Supported by Pulsus Group and government of Andhra Pradesh through Arogyasri scheme, the initiative aims to provide quality healthcare to both developing and developed nations, he added.