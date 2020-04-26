Visakhapatnam: A large-hearted transgender spends savings to serve poor

Visakhapatnam: Ever since the lockdown came into force, D Mallika, a transgender, is busy catering to the multiple needs of the slumdwellers and most importantly children residing in the dingy lanes of RP Peta.

Moved by the struggles faced by the slumdwellers, Mallika, a beggar by profession, decided to take a break from seeking alms and reach out to 250-300 persons a day who are in dire need of food. The transgender's schedule is tightly packed. From preparing food for 250 residents at RP Peta, Kancharapalem to distributing groceries and a bag of veggies to the residents of various neighbourhoods and supplying masks to the police and lorry drivers, Mallika says she has so many things to do in a day. "I consider the lockdown a golden opportunity for me to meet the needs of the poor to the extent possible and change the way people think of our community.

Besides, I want to set an example to others to follow suit," the resident of Alluri Sitaramaraju Nagar, Kancharapalem mentions. Thankfully, Mallika's family members and friends extend support in her endeavour. "My mother Vara Lakshmi, uncles R Raju and B Prakash, Aunt Ganga and friend Shyam assist me in cooking food in large quantity at home. Once done, I carry them in cauldrons in an auto-rickshaw to RP Peta. Since healthy food plays an imperative part in keeping the coronavirus at bay, I wanted to serve nutritious meals to the slumdwellers, who are normally deprived of fresh and steaming-hot food otherwise," reasons Mallika. It is not just serving food to the needy that Mallika is involved in since March last week.

She also distributes a pack of vegetables and groceries to the poor residing at Railway New Colony, Gnanapuram, Sanjeevayya Colony and Chakali Gedda every week. She also gives bath to the children at RP Peta weekly once, carrying a water tanker along with her. "They don't have basic amenities here and it is so much fun to give bath to the little ones who wait eagerly when I visit them with a water pipe," says Mallika.

The transgender says that it pains her a lot when people look down upon her community. "It is hard for people to accept us as we are. But it doesn't stop me from indulging in meaningful activities such as this. Thankfully, some of the good Samaritans have come forward to offer help, including a restauranteur Subba Raju. On a given day, I spend around Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 to satiate the hunger pangs of the poor. Glad that I am of some use to the society despite the long stares and lewd remarks that I attract from people," elaborates Mallika. The transgender adds that she wants to continue toserve the needy till the lockdown concludes.