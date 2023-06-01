Visakhapatnam: Ahead of land value revision, sub-registrar offices are chock-a-block

Visakhapatnam: With a revised market value for land registration scheduled to become effective from June 1, sub registrar offices witness a heavy rush across the district.

The scenario appears to be the same for the past three to four days in all the offices.

Even as the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to revise the market value for land registration, key areas are likely to be hiked up to 50 percent in land value.

Following the revision of rates which is coming into effect from June 1, those who have put off their registration exercise have taken the task seriously for the past one week. As a result, they have been rushing to the sub registrar offices to complete the property registration process.

However, with servers not able to take the load, the registration services were disrupted due to technical glitches. Those who could not get the services done for the past couple days due to server malfunctioning, made a beeline to the sub registrar offices on Wednesday as the systems have been restored.

As systems failed to operate, instructions were issued to complete the property registration process manually in some of the offices on Tuesday, while services continued till night in a few offices.

Sharing his experience, B Srinivas, a property buyer, says, “As soon as we came to know about the revision of the land value, we hurried up the registration process. Even if it is a big achievement for us, we overlooked the auspicious day for purchasing our apartment and visited the sub registrar office on Tuesday. However, with the systems not operating, we revisited the office again for the service.”

On Wednesday, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi, Gajuwaka, near Super Bazaar, Madhurawada, Akkayyapalem and Dwarkanagar in Visakhapatnam witnessed heavy rush.