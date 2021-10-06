Visakhapatnam: AITUC demands payment of pending claims

Visakhapatnam: AP Construction Workers Union along with AITUC Visakhapatnam district committee staged a protest demanding immediate clearance of pending claims to the construction workers here on Tuesday.

The dharna was carried out by construction workers and AITUC members at the Deputy Commissioner of labour office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, AITUC state president Padala Ramana said 1.2 lakh construction workers in the district were registered with the welfare board.

He said construction workers lost their livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic and sand problem in the state. For the past two years they have been living miserable lives and unable to meet ends.

Ramana said about 45 construction workers in the state committed suicide across the state.

The construction workers demanded the state government to support their families who were financially affected.

Similarly, they demanded to fill all the vacancies in the labour offices across the state and grant scholarships to the children of the construction workers to pursue education.

AITUC honorary presidents Kuna Krishna Rao, presidents Kota Sattibabu and activists participated in the protest.