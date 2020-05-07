Visakhapatnam: APEPDCL sends provisional bill via SMS

Visakhapatnam: Chairman and Managing Director of APEPDCL S Naga Lakshmi stated that the meter reading has been undertaken in all APEPDCL jurisdiction of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari districts of all consumer services.



Due to lockdown the meter reading had not taken in the month of April. Therefore, consumers were requested to pay the same amount of the March bill in the month of April. The provisional bill of April month was sent through SMS to consumers' registered mobile number.

However, the APEPDCL has started taking the meter readings from March to May. Billing is based on the total units used and as per the average consumption of the last two months.

Due to summer season and the ongoing lockdown, the consumption of power has been increased up to 50%. Therefore, there is an increase in the bills though there is no big change in the tariff ordered by APERC for the year 2020-21 when compared to the year 2019-20.

Therefore, hardly any increase appears in the present bill under the new tariff. The amount paid in the last month was adjusted in the present issuing bills. The tariff group would be decided as per the new tariff rates from April 1 as per consumers' monthly consumption.

The interest on security deposit was withdrawn in the month of May bill. The revenue and the collection of bills of APEPDCL are decreased. The financial position of APEPDCL is not sound as payments made to generating stations. Therefore consumers are requested to pay the bills and cooperate with APEPDCL.

Consumer can either make online payment or at electrical revenue offices and ATP centers by maintaining social distance. For any grievance, consumers can contact 1912 toll-free number.