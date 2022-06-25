Visakhapatnam : APL auction held on behalf of Andhra Cricket Association

Visakhapatnam : The auction for the players of Shriram Andhra Premier League (APL) was held on a par with international standards in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Like IPL, the auction for APL was conducted on behalf of Andhra Cricket Association in a hassle-free manner by APL auction manager Charu Sharma.

The bidding was conducted as per the category given to the players and the franchisees participated in a competitive manner. It was held for the players of category A, B and C as per the nomination given by the franchisees.

Treasurer of ACA and member governing council Gopinath Reddy thanked the franchise owners and Charu Sharma for their active participation.

The base price for icon players was set at Rs 1.5 lakh, for category-A Rs 1 lakh, for category – B Rs 50,000 and category-C Rs 25,000.

About 120 cricketers were picked up by the six franchisees and Ashwin Hebbar from Nellore led the show by bidding the highest price to the tune of Rs.8.7 lakh. He was picked up from Andhra Ranji team and now by Vizag Warriors for APL.

The other players who made it big include Ricky Bhui for Rs 8.1 lakh (Bezawada Tigers), Venkata Sasikanth for Rs 6.1 lakh (Godavari Titans), P Girinath Reddy (Rayalaseema Kings) and and K Venkata Sasikanth (Godavari Titans) for Rs 6.1 lakh, K. Srikar Bharat Rs 6 lakh (Uttarandhra Lions). M Siva Reddy CEO of ACA along with members of APL Governing Council GVV Gopala Raju, Jagannath Rao and Nageswar Raju were present during the auction.