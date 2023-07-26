Live
Visakhapatnam: B Tech student drowns in Bay of Bengal
Visakhapatnam: A B Tech student Karthik (21) drowned in Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam. It is suspected that he might have committed suicide. His body was identified on Tuesday and it was shifted to the King George Hospital for the post-mortem.
Karthik was a B Tech (Mechanical) second year student in IIT, Hyderabad, and a native of Nalgonda district. The student reportedly disappeared from the IIT campus eight days ago.
On July 17, he left the IIT campus and did not return. His parents complained to the police on July 19. Police identified that Karthik reached Vishakhapatnam based on his phone signals.
Last week, the police and parents were searching for Karthik’s whereabouts.
IIT Director Prof Murthy sent two separate officers to Visakhapatnam for the purpose. Karthik’s body was traced at RK Beach. Police registered a case.