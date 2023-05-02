Visakhapatnam: BJP leaders placed under house arrest

Visakhapatnam : BJP leaders alleged that the YSRCP government is pasting stickers and renaming the projects owing them up and if anyone questions them, the ruling party intimidates them with arrests and cases.

BJP state general secretary and former MLC P V N Madhav expressed ire that the officials are extending support to the ruling party even as its ‘craziness’ increases with each passing day.

The BJP called for a protest against the naming of Seethakonda as YSR View Point on Monday. It was criticised by the people and Opposition parties through social media platforms. Most of the Central government’s schemes were renamed by the ruling party. Seethakonda was developed during the G20 Summit but renamed as YSR view point, Madhav criticised.

Police teams reached the houses of the BJP leaders in the morning and placed the BJP leaders under house arrest in Visakhapatnam.

Expressing his anger over the government, Madhav said the city police had arrested the BJP leaders who wanted to stage a protest in a peaceful manner.

He said the YSRCP government got used to placing stickers on every scheme and changing the name of popular tourist places and institutions, including Seethakonda. Does Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy aspire to be a permanent CM of Andhra Pradesh? Madhav questioned.

He expressed concern that the Chief Minister would name all the districts and even the state after YSR.

Madhav alleged that the officials are acting against the norms to please government heads.

He said that they would continue their fight until the name of Seethakonda is restored.