Cong likely to zero in on two legal eagles for Rajya Sabha

Amid intense speculation over the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Telangana, the Congress is still reportedly considering nominating two legal experts to the Upper House rather than political faces.

According to party sources, the Congress leadership believes that both the party at the national level and the state government are facing complex legal challenges. In view of this, the leadership is said to be inclined towards fielding candidates with strong legal backgrounds to effectively handle emerging legal issues.

Sources indicate that senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is likely to be re-nominated for one of the two vacant Rajya Sabha seats. For the second seat, the name of former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy is reportedly under serious consideration. The party is said to be keen on leveraging their legal expertise for both organisational and governmental requirements.

However, the reported move has triggered discontent among leaders from Backward Classes (BC), Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST), who have been pressing for representation in the Upper House. Some leaders allege that while the party makes strong public statements in favour of marginalised sections, key positions such as Rajya Sabha seats continue to elude them.

A senior BC leader, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed that the party leadership is offering “consolatory positions” to leaders from BC, SC and ST communities while reserving major opportunities for others.

He expressed concern that both Rajya Sabha seats may go to leaders from open category (OC) backgrounds.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has reportedly travelled to New Delhi to lobby for the Rajya Sabha ticket. However, party sources said that the leadership may not favour any BC leader, including V Hanumantha Rao, for the current round of nominations.

There is also speculation that if Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s candidature does not materialise, the party may consider Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy for the second seat. Sources indicate that the Chief Minister is supportive of Justice Sudarshan Reddy’s name and may attempt to convince the party high command accordingly.

With internal pressures mounting and social equations at play, the final decision of the Congress high command is keenly awaited.