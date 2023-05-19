Visakhapatnam: BJP targeting more MP seats in Telugu states says BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

Visakhapatnam : BJP state general secretary Vishnu Vardhan Reddy expressed confidence that the BJP is going to win more number of MP seats in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the ensuing elections.

Speaking to the media in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, he mentioned that the BJP will emerge as a decisive force in the state in 2024 polls. He clarified that the YSRCP is unlikely to garner votes towards its favour and hence there is no scope for splitting of anti-incumbency votes.

Expressing anger over the remarks made by Gudivada MLA Kodali Nani on BJP Andhra Pradesh Affairs co-incharge Sunil Deodhar, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy challenged Kodali Nani for a public debate on the development of his constituency and the administrative failures of the ruling party.

The BJP state general secretary invited the MLA to come discussion at the public charge sheet programme to be held on Friday near Gannavaram bus stand. He stated that the BJP is ready for the debate even if former minister Kodali Nani comes alone or along with his party leaders.

Further, the BJP state general secretary demanded that the MLAs and MPs, including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, should disclose their and their relatives' assets in the form of an affidavit before the 2024 general elections.

Indirectly addressing the Telugu Desam Party, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy mentioned that a party which had campaigned to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the past is now striving for fostering friendship.

He stated that a state-level BJP meeting is being held in Gannavaram on Friday and crucial discussions would be focused on the 2024 elections.