Visakhapatnam: Chess competition for physically challenged concludes

Visakhapatnam : Gajuwaka MLA Tippala Nagireddy said that it has been proved that disability is no barrier for talented persons.

Attending as the chief guest at the valedictory function of the chess competitions for the diabled persons of the two Telugu States here on Monday, the MLA said all the players participated with confidence and proved that disability cannot be a hurdle for them to prove their skills.

BJP Gajuwaka convenor K Narasinga Rao (KNR) was the guest of honour. Speaking on the occasion, Narasinga Rao said about 200 differently-abled chess players from the two Telugu States participated in the competition.

During the valedictory, the winners were given certificates, medals and cash prizes. A cash prize of Rs 40,000 was given to each team that secured the first place in the deaf, dumb and blind categories.

The competitions were organised under the supervision of ABC Trust, Swaroop ANR.

International chess champion for the differently-abled Naveen and Amma Blood Bank Vinod Balu participated in the programme.