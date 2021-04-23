Visakhapatnam: CII to extend support to vaccination drive

Visakhapatnam: Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is working closely with the State governments in ramping up the vaccination drive with the support of member organisations. CII in partnership with Southern State governments facilitated setting up of vaccination camps on industry premises.

Through this initiative, over 75,000 employees were vaccinated across the Southern region.

This apart, CII will also be worked with member companies in mobilising support in setting up makeshift hospitals, besides ramping up the production of oxygen, ventilators and other equipment which are all of critical need to meet the current crisis.

Chairman of CII Southern Region C K Ranganathan said the stringent enforcement measures and strict adherence to health and safety protocols are essential to control the spread of coronavirus and bring the economy back on track.

"While the Indian Industry is well prepared and equipped for implementation of stricter health and safety protocols, implementation of stringent safety norms is better option rather than partial lockdowns," he opined.

He further said that saving the lives and sustaining livelihoods of people is an equal priority for

CII and it will work towards educating communities in their operating areas on adherence of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and extend support to the vaccination drive.