Visakhapatnam: Civic chief recommends yoga for holistic health

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner P Raja Babu said practicing yoga daily helps in maintaining holistic health.

Participating as chief guest at the G-20 Infrastructure Working Group Summit curtain raiser yoga demonstration programme organised at MGM Park here on Tuesday, the Commissioner stressed on highlighting Indian culture and tradition at the summit and for the guests attending it. He took part in the yoga practice session held on the occasion.

The Commissioner mentioned that the G-20 Summit is held once in every 20 years and it is a matter of pride to hold such a prestigious event in Visakhapatnam city. "Yoga improves health, concentration and helps people stay alert. By practicing it every day, one can get relieved from several health problems," he added.

Further, the civic chief opined that school students should be imparted yoga classes and teachers should ensure that they practice the asanas on a daily basis.

Additional commissioners SS Varma and Y Srinivasa Rao, chief engineer Ravi Krishna Raju, chief town planner B Suresh Kumar, GVMC officials, yoga teachers and students participated in the demonstration.