Visakhapatnam: Class-VII student Aparajitha keeps herself busy engaging in things she longed to do

Visakhapatnam: At a time when staying indoors is considered an unpleasant experience among many, P V Aparajitha comes up with a less-than-four-minute video to inspire her friends and schoolmates.



Capturing a bunch of interesting activities that she longed to do during her school days but hardly found time, the Class VII student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar presented the video in an amusing manner.

From listening to granny's stories to gardening, helping mom in the kitchen to flipping through her favourite title, painting to playing board games with her brother and of course, spending quality time with her otherwise busy dad to practising vocal and violin, Aparajitha says that there are several things that dot her to-do list. "There is a lot of effort that goes into keeping oneself engaged during lockdown time. But, believe me, it is worth the effort. We all are busy in our lives otherwise. My dad P V S Kumara Raja is a doctor and my mom P Jyothi is a software employee. I hardly get time to be with them. But the lockdown made me to do what I have been longing to do for a long time now," beams Aparajitha with excitement.

In addition to keeping herself busy in a row of activities, cleaning up the book shelves and keeping the house tidy also form a part of Aparajitha's routine now.

About what made her come up with the video, the Class VII student says, "When my mathematics teacher K V S Geeta Pavani suggested making a video of how I keep myself occupied during the lockdown, I decided to do. It took me seven hours for the shooting and editing."

Impressed with the outcome of the video and the compliments it garnered thus far, Aparajitha, who is also a classical music learner, says that she is delighted that her school Principal A Kausalya and her class teacher T Hemalatha appreciated her work.

For those who could not wait for the lockdown to end, Aparajitha says that it is a golden opportunity to make good use of time rather than wallowing, learning from one another.