Visakhapatnam: Coast Guard organises a blood donation camp

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the activities organised under ‘Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav’, a blood donation camp was conducted by Indian Coast Guard in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The camp was organised by Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6 (Andhra Pradesh) in coordination with the NTR Blood Bank.

About 120 Coast Guard personnel and their family members voluntarily donated blood on the occasion. The event also included a pledge taken by the participants to promote voluntary blood donation as part of the forthcoming World Blood Donation Day observed on June 14.