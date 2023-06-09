Live
- Second consecutive victory for the Telugu Talons as they edge past Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh
- 21-year-old youth found dead inside car in Delhi
- Asmi Jain's work exemplifies Indian iOS developers' creativity: Tim Cook
- Army to procure high bandwidth backhaul wireless 'Tactical LAN Radio'
- ED raids 27 locations in Rajasthan in paper leak case
- CBI Creates Special Team To Look Into The Violence In Manipur
- Arvind Kejriwal moves Gujarat HC seeking review of its order on PM's degree
- Rupee rises 4 paise against US dollar
- BJP and Congress destroyed Singareni, flays CM KCR
- Implement employee-specific Cabinet decisions in 2 months: AP CM tells officials
Visakhapatnam: Coast Guard organises a blood donation camp
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: As a part of the activities organised under ‘Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav’, a blood donation camp was conducted by Indian Coast Guard in...
Visakhapatnam: As a part of the activities organised under ‘Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav’, a blood donation camp was conducted by Indian Coast Guard in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
The camp was organised by Coast Guard District Headquarters No. 6 (Andhra Pradesh) in coordination with the NTR Blood Bank.
About 120 Coast Guard personnel and their family members voluntarily donated blood on the occasion. The event also included a pledge taken by the participants to promote voluntary blood donation as part of the forthcoming World Blood Donation Day observed on June 14.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS