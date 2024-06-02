  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: College toppers get a pat

Visakhapatnam: College toppers get a pat
x
Highlights

Toppers K Ramya and T Urmika Devi of Satya Degree and PG College in Vizianagaram get appreciated for their academic achievement in academics at Andhra University on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam : Toppers K Ramya and T Urmika Devi of Satya Degree and PG College in Vizianagaram get appreciated for their academic achievement in academics at Andhra University on Saturday.

Vice Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy along with Registrar M James Stephen commended the BBA students for their outstanding academic performance.

The students were accompanied by the college’s director Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Principal Sai Deva Mani and head of the Department of Management Studies Voorudhin.

The students were felicitated at the campus.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X