Visakhapatnam: College toppers get a pat
Highlights
Visakhapatnam : Toppers K Ramya and T Urmika Devi of Satya Degree and PG College in Vizianagaram get appreciated for their academic achievement in academics at Andhra University on Saturday.
Vice Chancellor of Andhra University PVGD Prasad Reddy along with Registrar M James Stephen commended the BBA students for their outstanding academic performance.
The students were accompanied by the college’s director Dr Majji Sashibhushana Rao, Principal Sai Deva Mani and head of the Department of Management Studies Voorudhin.
The students were felicitated at the campus.
