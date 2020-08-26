Visakhapatnam: Coronavirus cases inch closer to 32,000-mark

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam district recorded 846 Covid-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 31,973.

The total number of recoveries increased to 26,444. Six persons died due to caronavirus in the district, taking the toll to 226 so far.

Very active clusters are 67, active clusters are 95 and dormant clusters 576. De-notified clusters are 171. In view of the increasing number of cases, District Collector V Vinay Chand directed the authorities concerned to speed up the tests across the district.

According to sources, the patients are not receiving proper medical services due to lack of staff in many Covid-19 hospitals and Covid Care Centres. The District Collector expressed dissatisfaction over the staff at a review meeting that the results of regular examinations were not being received in a timely manner.

In many Covid Care Centres, lack of sufficient staff to handle the patients was resulting in causing inconvenience to them. The district administration has accelerated the recruitment process of staff to overcome the shortage of staff in CCC and Covid hospitals.

With two major posts delegated to a single officer, a section of people expressed dissatisfaction over the double-role essayed by the person.

Meanwhile, unmindful of Covid-19 protocols, many candidates were seen thronging King George Hospital (KGH) on Tuesday for certificate verification for staff nurse posts. Many of them said that they were asked to share the same room at the KGH for the certificate verification process.

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the district, absence of maintaining social distance and crowding drew criticism from various quarters. They alleged that the doctors who were supposed to be responsible and alert people failed to adhere to safety protocols.