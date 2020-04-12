Visakhapatnam: Counselling gaining momentum for Covid-19 patients

Visakhapatnam: There is so much of emphasis on holistic intervention to deal with novel coronavirus as experts underline the need to accord equal importance to both physical as well as emotional well-being. Psychologists say that feeling anxious or insecure or depressed during corona time is natural and it should be dealt in an effective manner.

Keeping this in view, a team of 26 psychological counsellors come together to provide solace to those feeling anxious during corona time through online counselling. The facility aims to cater to those in home quarantine or in isolation or Covid-19 affected persons who aspire to manage their stress-induced anxiety better.

Health professionals say that it is a universal issue and there is a larger need to focus on positive attitude than ever. Senior Professor and Head Director, Department of Psychology, Andhra University M V R Raju, who initiated the online counselling concept, says that there is a higher possibility of slipping into depression during the lockdown period.

"Counselling at the right time plays an imperative part as putting it off might encourage those in depression to take extreme step. It is the very reason, why we have initiated the online counselling facility to clarify the doubts of the patients and non-Covid individuals as well," he told The Hans India. These psychological experts will be available from 9 am. to 6 pm. However, in case of emergency, the online service is available 24X7.

Of the 26 psychological counsellors, many of them know multiple languages, including Telugu, English and Hindi. Prof Raju underlines the importance of practicing relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation followed by yoga asanas to calm the mind.

This apart, Raju adds, setting goals, minimising distraction, building trust, reducing the use of social media, reading books, watching comedy videos, experimenting with art and craft and playing indoor games would help in offering comfort to those coping with anxiety. "It is important to draw out a routine and follow it meticulously. This is an unprecedented situation and the lesser we think about the pandemic and its impact, the more we will be at peace," explains the senior Professor.

Though staying indoors helps in adhering to the lockdown protocol, it is not easy for some to deal with mounting stress. It is the time to stay connected with family, talk to a friend, exercise regularly and ensure uninterrupted sleep for not less than six hours a day along with sticking to healthy eating practices. Counsellors can be reached out by dialling 9439282343 or 9573346143.