Visakhapatnam : DCI inks pact with Dept of Fisheries, GOI

Visakhapatnam : Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) inked an agreement with the Department of Fisheries, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying for developing fishing harbours, reservoirs, ponds, and other water bodies across India through Dredging and other Marine activities.

MD and CEO of DCI signed the agreement on Friday in the presence of Jatindra Nath Swain, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and J Balaji, Joint Secretary in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Victor said the agreement will provide a huge opportunity for DCIL to venture into long term contracts with States and Centre to develop fishing harbour as well as maintain it. Also, it opens a new business vertical for the DCI in reaching its Rs.1,000 crore-turnover for the financial year 2022-23.

Further, Prof. Victor said that the earlier MoU was signed between DCIL and Director of Fisheries, State Government of Gujarat. And the work related to it has already commenced at Mangrol Fishing harbour Rock Dredging and thus enabling the DCI to qualify for all future rock dredging projects.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL), Visakhapatnam, a premier dredging organisation of India, caters to the dredging and allied services to major ports, minor ports, Indian Navy, Fishing Harbours and other maritime organisations by deepening and maintaining safe navigational channel for EXIM activities.