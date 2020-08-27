Visakhapatnam: Diesel Loco Shed fabricates remote control operated room sanitiser

Visakhapatnam: Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) of Waltair Division has come up with equipment to combat coronavirus pandemic.



This time, the DLS has designed a remote control operated UVC-based room sanitiser for the railway staff.

The equipment was fabricated, under the guidance of Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair Division, Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, with available resources like condemned pedestal fan stand and by fixing UVC lamps along with a remote-control unit. It comes with wheels for easy mobility as per the requirement.

According to railway sources, the indigenously developed equipment can sanitise a room of 400 sqft in a short span of time.

For effective usage, the room sanitiser can be used for 30 minutes in large rooms and 15 minutes in small rooms.

With the use of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation technology, the virus can be inactivated for a longer duration. Similar equipment is in use at DRM Office and at Divisional Railway Hospital.

Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel) S K Patro extended support in monitoring the project that drew appreciation from various quarters.

Apart from the hand sanitiser made for the use of the railway staff, the DLS had earlier launched pedal-operated hand wash basins, hand sanitiser dispensers, paper, files and currency sanitisers.