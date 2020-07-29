Visakhapatnam: Diesel Loco Shed starts maintenance of electric locos

Visakhapatnam: Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) has commenced maintenance of electric locos, in addition to its large fleet of 307 diesel locos. In the first phase, Railway Board has allotted maintenance of 20 electric locomotives at DLS from Electric Loco Shed, Visakhapatnam.

DLS is one of the locomotive sheds in Indian Railways which marched ahead in updating itself and bagging records with its outstanding performance. The loco shed is well known for its innovations and supportive role extended to the other departments as well. Recently, the DLS has fabricated indigenously made UVC based currency/ paper sanitisers and equipment sanitisers making use of its own available resources and supplied 150 such instruments to passenger reservation counters in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Apart from these, foot-operated wash basin stands, sanitising stands and hand sanitisers were also provided to different departments by the DLS as a part of the precautionary measure to tackle coronavirus.