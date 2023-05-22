Live
Visakhapatnam: Director General Naval Armament visits NAD
Visakhapatnam: Indian Naval Armament Service (INAS), Director General of Naval Armament (DGONA), Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Navy) KSC Iyer inaugurated a workshop on 'life extension of missiles' at Naval Armament Depot, Visakhapatnam.
As a part of his visit to the city that concluded on Sunday, he inaugurated the workshop which was attended by dignitaries from Defence PSUs, PSUs, private industries and senior officers of the Naval Armament Organisation.
Also, the DGONA inaugurated an additional armoury facility at NAD which will reduce the gap in the armament supply chain thus enhancing the combat capability of the Indian Navy.
