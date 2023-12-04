Visakhapatnam: DRM conducts safety audit on KK line

Visakhapatnam: Divisional railway manager Saurabh Prasad along with ADRM (infra) Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (operations) Manoj Kumar Sahoo and senior officers conducted divisional safety audit at level crossing gate No 19/10 in Kottavalasa-Kiranudl line to check compliance of various safety rules in gate operations and competency of gateman.

The DRM interacted with the gateman and checked registers at the gate to ensure proper documentation. The safety audit was also conducted at Shrungaravarapukota station. Further, Saurabh Prasad inspected various safety items related to yard layout, tracks and signals at the Shrungaravarapukota station yard in KK line to check compliance. He enquired about the usage of safety gadgets and equipment to ensure that they were trained in safety practices.

The motto of the safety audit was to ensure that safety protocols and rules were being followed diligently at the specified locations, including level crossings and station yards and enhance safety standards in railway operations.