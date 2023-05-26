Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway General Manager conducts comprehensive inspection

Visakhapatnam : General Manager of East Coast Railway (ECoR) Manoj Sharma conducted a comprehensive inspection of the railway facilities and developmental activities here on Friday.

He was accompanied by Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy and other high-ranking officials from both the headquarters and the division.

The GM examined the available amenities and ongoing developmental projects at Visakhapatnam railway station.

He interacted with railway officials at the station and took feedback on various issues. Further, he inspected the ongoing station redevelopment activities at the Gnanapuram part of the station.

During this visit, he also interacted with Gatishakti officials to review the progress of the works and discussed the execution plans.

Using a Self-Propelled Inspection Car (SPIC), the GM inspected crucial areas such as the marshalling yards, coaching yard, Gopalapatnam yard, and Simhachalam north yard.

Further, the GM inspected the railway sidings at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and held discussions with the CMD of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited Atul Bhatt, regarding infrastructural developmental activities and business expansion plans. He also met with officials from Adani Gangavaram port to discuss various matters of mutual interest.

Also, he visited the Duvvada railway station and assessed the ongoing developmental activities. Later he held a meeting with the branch officers of the Waltair Division to discuss various issues.