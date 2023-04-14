Visakhapatnam : 'Energy systems are going digital'

Visakhapatnam : Energy efficiency is the 'first fuel' for achieving net zero emissions, improving quality of life, and creating jobs. The Indian Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air Conditioning Engineers (ISHRAE) initiatives are giving much-needed results towards this direction, contributing to India's commitment towards net zero emission by 2070, national past president and certified energy auditor of ISHARE NS Chandrasekar said.

Delivering a keynote address during the 16th installation ceremony of the ISHRAE- Visakhapatnam chapter's office bearers here on Thursday, Chandrasekhar said energy systems are going digital, unlocking a new vision of energy efficiency and transforming the energy landscape. Insights on consumer behaviour should underpin policy and programme design to encourage efficiency choices. Regulations, incentives, and information campaigns can bolster energy efficiency and accelerate de-carbonisation in the industrial sector.

With 50 chapters across India and three overseas chapters with 20,000 members and 7,000 volunteers, ISHARE's goal is to train and develop engineers to design and implement projects with the most energy-efficient systems. On being installed as president of ISHARE Visakhapatnam chapter along with the CWC team for the year 2023-24, UCM Patnaik said it is a privilege to get an opportunity to lead a team of highly competent professionals and deliver what is in the best interests of the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration Industry.